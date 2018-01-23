En
Jokowi Opens TNI-Polri Leaders Meeting

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    23 Januari 2018 12:35 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Opens TNI-Polri Leaders Meeting
President Joko Widodo (Photo: Medcom.id/Achmad Zulfikar Fazli)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the National Armed Forces (TNI)-National Police (Polri) leaders meeting in Cilangkap, East Jakarta on Tuesday, January 23, 2017.

"Both TNI and Polri work very hard during any democratic elections. We give sincere appreciations for all TNI and Polri officials," he said.

The PDIP politician was accompanied by a number of government officials. The national-level meeting was attended by 359 TNI and Polri officials.

"Indonesian people are getting more mature. They are getting more aware," he added.

Indonesia will hold another simultaneous regional elections in June 2018. The country then will hold the first simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019.

"The leaders meeting will be closed by Vice President Jusuf Kalla this afternoon," TNI commander Air Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said.


(WAH)

