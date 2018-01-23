Jokowi Receives Jim Mattis at Freedom Palace

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received United States Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon.



The retired US Marine Corps general met with Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu this morning. He discussed various cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

"I heard that the US military wants to participate in the ASEAN joint patrol," Ryamizard said.The former US Central Command commander met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi last evening. H discussed a number of issues in bilatral, regional and international domains."I reiterated that the proposed Indo-Pacific regional structure must be open, transparant and inclusive," Retno said.Mattis is scheduled to visit Indonesia and Vietnam this week. He is expected to strengthen bilateral defense relations during the tour.(WAH)