En
Burger

Most Popular

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Receives Jim Mattis at Freedom Palace

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    23 Januari 2018 16:29 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Receives Jim Mattis at Freedom Palace
President Joko Widodo and US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis (Photo:Antara/Wahyu Putro A)

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received United States Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon.

The retired US Marine Corps general met with Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu this morning. He discussed various cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

Baca juga
"I heard that the US military wants to participate in the ASEAN joint patrol," Ryamizard said.

The former US Central Command commander met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi last evening. H discussed a number of issues in bilatral, regional and international domains.

"I reiterated that the proposed Indo-Pacific regional structure must be open, transparant and inclusive," Retno said. 

Mattis is scheduled to visit Indonesia and Vietnam this week. He is expected to strengthen bilateral  defense relations during the tour.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 1.5065 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv