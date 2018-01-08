En
Jokowi Calls for Ethical Campaign Strategies in Upcoming Local Elections

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    08 Januari 2018 20:02 WIB
Jokowi Calls for Ethical Campaign Strategies in Upcoming Local Elections
President Joko Widodo (Photo: Antara/Widodo S Jusuf)

Kupang: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged all regional election participants to avoid any unethical campaign strategies.

"They should not make slanderous accusations to other candidates," said Jokowi during a public lecture at Muhammadiyah University of Kupang.

"We should fully eradicate black campaign strategies from our democractic elections," he added.

Indonesia will hold simultaneous regional elections June 2018. The country then will hold simultaneous legislative presidential elections in April 2019.

The General Elections Commission (KPU) fully opened the regional elections registration period on Monday. The independent agency will close the registration period on Wednesday


(WAH)

