En
Burger

Most Popular

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Opens Meeting with Overseas Representatives

Marcheilla Ariesta    •    12 Februari 2018 14:41 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Opens Meeting with Overseas Representatives
President Joko Widodo (Photo: Medcom.id/Marcheilla)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened a working meeting at the Foreign Ministry head office in Central Jakarta on Monday morning.

The working meeting was attended by all Indonesian representatives stationed abroad. It was also attended by some members of the Working Cabinet.

Baca juga
"We are a G20 member. We are a large nation," Jokowi said.

"Therefore, we should not seek assistance from foreign countries. On the other hand, we should provide assistance for other countries," Jokowi added.

All diplomats were urged to improve Indonesia's stance in the world stage. They were also instructed to promote the country's capabilities to international partners.

"It is not for me. It is for Indonesia's image ," Jokowi stated.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 2.4328 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv