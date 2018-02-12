Jokowi Opens Meeting with Overseas Representatives

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened a working meeting at the Foreign Ministry head office in Central Jakarta on Monday morning.



The working meeting was attended by all Indonesian representatives stationed abroad. It was also attended by some members of the Working Cabinet.

"We are a G20 member. We are a large nation," Jokowi said."Therefore, we should not seek assistance from foreign countries. On the other hand, we should provide assistance for other countries," Jokowi added.All diplomats were urged to improve Indonesia's stance in the world stage. They were also instructed to promote the country's capabilities to international partners."It is not for me. It is for Indonesia's image ," Jokowi stated.