Jokowi to Inaugurate New Constitutional Judge

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko Widodo has picked constitutional expert Saldi Isra to fill one vacant constitutional judge position.
Saldi was selected last week. He beat law expert Bernard Tanya and former law ministry official Wicipto setiadi.
The Udayana Military Command and the Bali Police will secure the visit of King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia to Bal…
The Jakarta Metro Police will secure the visit of King Salman of Saudi Arabia.
The Supreme Court has elected Supreme Court Chief Justice Hatta Ali for a second five-year term.
An explosion occured at Kendari Mayor Asrun's home in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi this monring.
The West Java Police have named the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) leader Rizieq Shihab as a suspect for an alleged defamation of t…
President Joko Widodo has granted clemency for former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Antasari Azhar.
The Jakarta Metro Police has summoned the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) chairman Rizieq Shihab regarding his claim that the new ru…
The Immigration Directorate General will improve measures against illegal foreign workers.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) discussed the legal policy package during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office on Tuesday, …
The Jakarta Metro Police has prepared security measures for the next hearing of the blashpemy trial of Jakarta Governor Basuki Tja…
Menurut International Diabetic Federation tahun 2014, prevalensi diabetes di seluruh dunia mengalami…
Selain berolahraga, makanan yang dikonsumsi merupakan faktor penting dalam mengontrol diabetes.
President Joko Widodo received National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) chief Suhardi Alius at Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Mo…
Police captured three suspected terrorists in Lamongan, East Java on Friday, April 7, 2017.
The Jakarta General Election Commission (KPU Jakarta) on Thursday announced the final voter list (DPT) for the Jakarta gubernatori…
Indonesia and Russia have committed to strengthen security collaborations to prevent terorrism threats.
The government has urged Regional Consultative Assembly (DPD) members to resolve their differences as soon as possible.
Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung has stated President Joko Widodo will select new Constitutional Court justice carefully.
President Joko Widodo has praised Islamic leaders who improve social conditions in their respective regions.
The President Joko Widodo's administration has planned to use sovereign wealth funds to boost education development programs.
The Constitutional Court Justice Selection Committee visited the Presidential Palace on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has received several conservative Muslim leaders.