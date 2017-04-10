Jokowi to Inaugurate New Constitutional Judge

En
Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    10 April 2017 12:58 WIB
law enforcement
En National (En)
Saldi Isra (Photo: Antara/Puspa Perwitasari)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko Widodo has picked constitutional expert Saldi Isra to fill one vacant constitutional judge position.

Saldi was selected last week. He beat law expert Bernard Tanya and former law ministry official Wicipto setiadi.

Saldi will be inaugurated tomorrow. He will replace former constitutional judge Patrialis Akbar.

"The inauguration ceremony will be held tomorrow," presidential spokesperson Johan Budi Sapto Prabowo said here on Monday.

Patrialis was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission in January. He was dismissed by the Constitutional Court's Ethics Council in February.


(WAH)

