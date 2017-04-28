En
House Approves Inquiry Right Toward KPK

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    28 April 2017 16:36 WIB
corruption
En National (En)
House Approves Inquiry Right Toward KPK
Illustration (Photo: MTVN/Anindya Legia)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The House of Representatives has approved the inquiry right against the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

The inquiry  right was approved during a plenary meeting at Parliament Complex in Jakarta on Friday, April 28, 2017.

"We will continue the inquiry right," the House of Representative Deputy Speaker Fahri Hamzah said.

The inquiry right was supported by Golkar Party, PDIP, PAN, PPP, PKS, Nasdem Party and Hanura Party.

The inquiry right was rejected by Gerindra Party, PKB, and Democratic Party.

"We should postpone the inquiry right," Gerindra Party politician Martin Hutabarat said.


(WAH)

