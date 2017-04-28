House Approves Inquiry Right Toward KPK

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The House of Representatives has approved the inquiry right against the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).



The inquiry right was approved during a plenary meeting at Parliament Complex in Jakarta on Friday, April 28, 2017.

"We will continue the inquiry right," the House of Representative Deputy Speaker Fahri Hamzah said.The inquiry right was supported by Golkar Party, PDIP, PAN, PPP, PKS, Nasdem Party and Hanura Party.The inquiry right was rejected by Gerindra Party, PKB, and Democratic Party."We should postpone the inquiry right," Gerindra Party politician Martin Hutabarat said.(WAH)