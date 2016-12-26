North Jakarta District Court to Decide New Location for Ahok's Blashpemy Trial

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The North Jakarta Distrct Court will still hold the trial of the blasphemy case of Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama in Gajah Mada area this week.



The judges will resume the trial on Tuesday (11/27). They will decide whether the case should proceed.

"We will still hold the trial in Gajah Mada area," the North Jakarta District Court spokesman Didik Wuryanto said here on Monday (12/26)."We will see after tomorrow," he continued.Previously, the Supreme Court has agreed to move the trial from the former Central Jakarta District Court building in Gajah Mada area to the Agriculture Ministry building in Ragunan area."If the judges accept the exception, the trial will end," he explained."If the judges reject the exception, the trial will resume at the Agriculture Ministry building," he stated.(WAH)