Jokowi Receives Palestinian FM at Merdeka Palace

Jakarta: Palestinian Foreign Minister Sayed al-Maliki paid a courtesy call on President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Merdeka Palace on Monday.



"He mentioned Indonesia's role in any discussion on Palestine," Cabinet Secretary's Official Website Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi as saying.

Maliki and Retno will join the first Indonesia-Palestine bilateral consultation meeting later this week. They will translate the good relations between the two countries into concrete cooperation.On Sunday, the two ministers attended The Walk for Peace and Humanity in the capital city of Jakarta. A day earlier, they inaugurated the 80m-long Palestine Walk in the West Java city of Bandung.The Walk for Peace and Humanity is part of the Indonesian Solidarity Week for Palestine held from October 13-17. The event includes a wide range of activities involving the Indonesian government, UNRWA, civil society groups, interfaith leaders and philantropic professionals.(WAH)