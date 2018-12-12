Deddy Mizwar Summoned over Meikarta Case

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned former West Java deputy governor Deddy Mizwar as a witness in an alleged bribery case related to the permit for the Meikarta property project.



"We need to know more about the issued reccommendation," KPK spokersperson Febri Diansyah told Medcom.id on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

KPK invesigators arrested Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin and four other local officals in October. The investigators also arrested Lippo Group operational director Billy Sindoro and his three subordinates in the same sting operation.According to authorities, Billy promised as many as Rp13 billion to the Bekasi regent. In retun, the Bekasi regency administration issued the permit for the high-profile property project.The other four officials are Bekasi Investment and One-Stop Service Center head Dewi Tisnawati, Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing Agency head Jamaludin, Bekasi Fire Department head Sahat ‎MBJ Nahar, Bekasi Investment and One-Stop Service Center head Dewi Tisnawati as well as Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing spatial planning division director Neneng Rahmi.The Rp278 trillion property project was developed by PT Mahkota Sentosa Utama. The construction company is a subisdiary of PT Lippo Cikarang Tbk.(WAH)