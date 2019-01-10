PDIP Commemorates Its 46th Anniversary

Jakarta: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) commemorated its 46th anniversary at Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo), Kemayoran, Central Jakarta on Thursday, January 10, 2018.



"Party members who currently hold executive and legislative positions should be able to evaluate themselves," PDIP chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri said in her speech during the opening ceremony.

The event was attended by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, Vice President Jusuf Kalla, House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo, People's Consultative Assembly Speaker Zulkifli Hasan, Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo, Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly and other high ranking officials.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.In order to run for presidency, the incumbent has gathered support from PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. In the meantime, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto has received support from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.The first presidential debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. Candidates will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism. (Vallentina Chelsy)(WAH)