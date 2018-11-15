En
Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Bandung Builds Retention Ponds to Prevent Floods

Roni Kurniawan    •    15 November 2018 19:47 WIB
Bandung Builds Retention Ponds to Prevent Floods
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: The Bandung municipality administration is building two retention ponds in Sinaraga and Gedebage to protect areas that are prone to floods.

"The one in Sinaraga will be completed by mid-November. The project will be operational by the end of November," Bandung Public Works Agency Arief Prasetya told reporters on Thursday.

"The one in Gebebage will be much bigger. The construction will be accelerated," he added.

According to authorities, the beginning of rainy season will occur in November-December 2018. In the meantime, the peak of rainy season will occur in January-February 2019.

As many as 13 regencies and cities in West Java are reportedly prone to floods. They are Cianjur regency, Bandung regency, Kuningan regency, Cirebon regency, Majalengka regency, Sumedang regency, Indramayu regency, Subang regency, Purwakarta regency, Karawang regency, Bekasi regency, Bandung city and Cimahi city.


(WAH)

