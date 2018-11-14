Jakarta Deploys Around 450 Water Pumps to Prevent Floods

Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial administration has prepared more than 450 water pumps to anticipate flood threats ahead of the peak of the rainy season.



"We have more than 450 water pumps," Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan told reporters on Wednesday.

He said local officials will deploy the water pumps in all five administrative cities. He added that authorities will monitor flood threats in as many as 30 areas."All of them are in good condition," the former education minister said.According to authorities, the beginning of the rainy season will occur in November-December 2018. In the meantime, the peak of the rainy season will occur in January-February 2019.(WAH)