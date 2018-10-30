Govt Waiting for KNKT Investigation over JT610 Crash

Jakarta: The Transportation Ministry will review the operating permit of Lion Air after after receiving the accident investigation result from the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT), an official said Tuesday.



"We are still waiting for KNKT," the ministry's acting air transportation director Primantohadi said.

The Lion Air flight JT610 crashed in waters near Karawang on Monday morning. It went down in waters about 30-35 metres deep.The aircraft departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQJ."The plane was considered airworthy," he added.(WAH)