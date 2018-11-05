KPK Probes MSU Finance Director as Witness in Meikarta Bribery Case

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPU) has summoned PT Mahkota Sentosa Utama finance director Hartono as a witness in an alleged bribery case related to the permit of the high-profile Meikarta property project.
In mid-October, the anti-corruption watchdog arrested Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin, Lippo Group operational director Billy Sindoro and other seven people in a sting operation in Bekasi and Surabaya. It then named the nine people as suspects in a bribery case.
