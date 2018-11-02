House Deputy Speaker Taufik Kurniawan Detained

Jakarta: House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Taufik Kurniawan was detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) days after the influential lawmaker was named as a bribery suspect.



"I will follow the legal process. I will obey KPK," he told reporters on Friday.

KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said the anti-corruption watchdog would detain Taufik for at least 20 days. He added that the agency would put him at a detention house in Jakarta.The National Mandate Party (PAN) lawmaker was probed by KPK investigators earlier today. He was barred from travelling abroad last month.According to reports, Taufik allegedly accepted bribes amounting to Rp3.65 brillion from ex-Kebumen regent Mohammad Yahya Fuad. In return, he allocated Rp100 billion in DAK funds for the Kebumen regency administration(WAH)