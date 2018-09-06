En
Burger

Most Popular

Jokowi to Visit Islamic Boarding Schools in East Java

Jokowi to Visit Islamic Boarding Schools in East Java

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi to Visit Islamic Boarding Schools in East Java

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    06 September 2018 13:05 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi to Visit Islamic Boarding Schools in East Java
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Arya Manggala)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" on Thursday visited East Java province to meet with local religious leaders.

Jokowi departed from Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma airbase at 08.20 AM local time. He landed at East Java's Juanda International Aiport about an hour later. 

Baca juga
According to reports, the former Jakarta governor is scheduled to visit Amanatul Ummah Islamic boarding school in Mojokerto regency. He is also scheduled to visit Bumi Shalawat Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo regency.

Before visiting Amanatul Umah Islamic boarding school, the media-savvy politician is planning to visit the PGRI university in Suarabaya city. He is also planning to attend a land certificate distribution ceremony in the capital city of East Java.

The PDI Perjuangan politician was accompanied by Religious Affairs Minister Lukman Hakim Saifuddin, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko and Presidential Special Staff Abdul Ghofar Rozin.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0388 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv