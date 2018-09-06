Jokowi to Visit Islamic Boarding Schools in East Java

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" on Thursday visited East Java province to meet with local religious leaders.



Jokowi departed from Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma airbase at 08.20 AM local time. He landed at East Java's Juanda International Aiport about an hour later.

According to reports, the former Jakarta governor is scheduled to visit Amanatul Ummah Islamic boarding school in Mojokerto regency. He is also scheduled to visit Bumi Shalawat Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo regency.Before visiting Amanatul Umah Islamic boarding school, the media-savvy politician is planning to visit the PGRI university in Suarabaya city. He is also planning to attend a land certificate distribution ceremony in the capital city of East Java.The PDI Perjuangan politician was accompanied by Religious Affairs Minister Lukman Hakim Saifuddin, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko and Presidential Special Staff Abdul Ghofar Rozin.(WAH)