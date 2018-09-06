Jokowi to Visit Islamic Boarding Schools in East Java

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" on Thursday visited East Java province to meet with local religious leaders.
Jokowi departed from Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma airbase at 08.20 AM local time. He landed at East Java's Juanda International Aiport about an hour later.
President Joko "Jokowi" on Friday saw off hundreds of Indonesian peacekeepers to join United Nations peacekeeping missio…
The newly-inaugurated Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is scheduled to travel to Indonesia on Friday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed state-owned construction company PT Wijaya Karya to support infrastructude…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received his Namibian counterpart Hage Gottfried Geingob during a bilateral meeting at th…
Tubuh membutuhkan air yang cukup.
Jenis olahraga ini tidak memerlukan alat beban, melainkan menggunakan berat badan Anda sendiri. …
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin is scheduled to hold a meeting with a number…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) on Wednesday announced there are around 187 million eligible voters on the final voters lis…
Newly-inaugurated West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil has prepared special programs to boost the economy of the province.
PDI Perjuangan politician Puan Maharani on Wednesday hinted businessman Erick Thohir may lead incumbent President Joko "Jokow…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has requested more funds to support anti-corruption activities.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurate nine new governors and vice governors at the Presidential Palace Complex on We…
Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Ma'ruf Amin's supporting parties will establish local teams in all provinces, Golkar Pa…
Presidential spokesperson Johan Budi on Tuesday confirmed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will inagurate nine govern…
Golkar Party secretary general Lodewijk Fredrich on Tuesday confirmed that businessman Erick Thohir is being considered as incumbe…