Erick Thohir Shortlisted as Jokowi's Campaign Team Leader

Jakarta: Golkar Party secretary general Lodewijk Fredrich on Tuesday confirmed that businessman Erick Thohir is being considered as incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campapign team leader.



"Pak Erick is one of the candidates," the retired general said.

The influential businessman cofounded the Mahaka group in 1992. The 48-year-old man revently served as the chairman of the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC).Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.On Saturday, PDI Perjuangan secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto said that the chosen candidate could be revealed this week. Few days earlier, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung hinted that the announcement would most likely be held before September 20.(WAH)