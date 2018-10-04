En
Palu's Mutiara Airport Has Served Commercial Flights: BNPB

   •    04 Oktober 2018 17:57 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
Palu's Mutiara Airport Has Served Commercial Flights: BNPB
BNPB spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (Photo:Medcom.id/Deny Irwanto)

Jakarta: National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho on Thursday said Mutiara SIS Al Justri has served commercial, charter and Hercules C-130 flights.

The government has allowed a number of foreign aircraft to participate in the post-disaster rescue and relief efforts. It is planning to use the foreign aircraft to deliver aid.

"In addition, injured persons could be transported by these foreign aircraft. However, they should be accompanied by Indonesian medical staff," Sutopo said.

On Friday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.

According to the official data, the disaster has killed more than 1,400 people and injured hundreds. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to the affected areas.

"We have established a post in Balikpapan. There is also another post in Halim Perdanakusuma," he stated.

"We will facilitate immigration permits of the crew. The Air Tranportation Authority will provide fuels in Balikpapan," he added.
 


(WAH)

