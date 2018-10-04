Palu's Mutiara Airport Has Served Commercial Flights: BNPB

Jakarta: National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho on Thursday said Mutiara SIS Al Justri has served commercial, charter and Hercules C-130 flights.
The government has allowed a number of foreign aircraft to participate in the post-disaster rescue and relief efforts. It is planning to use the foreign aircraft to deliver aid.
A number of multinational companies have pledged donations to help Central Sulawesi residents in the wake of Friday's deadly e…
The government is ready to revitalize the economy in Palu and Donggala following Friday's deadly earthquake and subesequent ts…
Deputy Foreign Minister A.M. Fachir on Monday gathered diplomats of foreign countries that have offered aid following the deadly e…
Home Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has instrcuted local governments to support on-going relief efforts following the deadly earthquake an…
Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman delivered 500 trucks of food aid to Central Sulawesi province on Thursday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo distributed food packages during his visit at an evacuation camp in Loli Pesua village in…
30 peoples believed are still inside the hotel
He hopes that the fuel can be supplied today.
Survivors and rescue teams still searching for victims.
This follows the Prime Minister’s announcement of an initial $500,000 to the Indonesian Red Cross for food and essential rel…
The United Nations said that almost 200,000 people are in need of urgent help, among them thousands of children.
Wings Air, a subsidiary of Lion Air Group, will resume its flights from Gorontalo to the Central Sulawesi city of Palu on Tuesday …
The bodies of dozens of students have been pulled from their landslide-swamped church in Sulawesi.