KPU to Hold Drawing of Ballot Numbers

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) is ready to hold the drawing of ballot numbers that will be attended by both presidential candidate pairs.



"We will hold the drawing at 08.00 PM," KPU head Arief Budiman told reporters on Friday.

The Jakarta Metro Police has prepared hundreds of personnel to guard the event. The agency has approached supporters of the two candidate pairs to minimize security risks."We will sterilize the roads in front the KPU headquarters," Jakarta Metro Police official Adjunct Senior Commissioner Sudarmanto told reporters earlier today.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.Around seven months before the election, incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, Perindo Party, PSI and PKPI. In the meantime, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto received supports from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.(WAH)