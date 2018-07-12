Prabowo's Coalition Could be Announced Next Week: PKS

Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto may announce his coalition of parties next week, PKS politician said Thursday.



"Hopefully, next week, it could be announced," Mardani Ali Sera told reporters.

According to many analysts, the group may consist of Gerindra Party, PKS and PAN. This year, the three parties worked together in the West Java gubernatorial election."Other parties want to contest for the position of vice presidential candidate ," he added.Indonesia will hold the simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The country held the latest simultanoues regional elections last month.According to the law, a candidate must secure 20 percent of all seats in the House of Representatives or 25 percent of the national vote to be able to participate in the presidential election.(WAH)