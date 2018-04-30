Bulog Needs Brave Leader Like Buwas: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Wudodo has urged State Logistics Agency (Bulog) President Director Budi "Buwas" Waseso" to improve Indonesia's food resilience.
"We really need a brave, honest and experienced figure to manage Bulog," said the PDI Perjuangan politician in Central Jakarta on Monday morning.
The House of Representatives will inaugurate PDI Perjuangan lawmaker Utut Adianto as its new deputy speaker this afternoon.
Gerindra Party will support its chairman Prabowo subianto to run in the 2019 presidential race.
The North Jakarta District Court on Monday held a preliminary hearing in Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama's judicial re…
Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly has revealed President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is still studying the revised Le…
The Supreme Court has confirmed that former Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama recently filed a judicial rev…
Three police generals have stepped down from their positions to compete in the upcoming regional elections.
Lawmakers passed the amended Legislative Bodies (MD3) law during a plenary meeting on Monday afternoon.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has requested Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham to step down as Golkar Party secretary general.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has finally announced a much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle after months of speculation.
Golkar Party chairman Airlangga Hartarto has announced Bambang Soesatyo as the new House of Representatives speaker.
Banyak fasilitas wisata gratis di Brisbane yang akan membantu menghemat anggaran liburan.
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Indonesia is interested to host the much-anticipated summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader K…
Authorities have predicted around 25-30 thousand workers will join a May Day rally that will take place in front of the State Pala…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday traveled to Singapore to attend the 32nd ASEAN Summit.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla is confident all Asian Games venues can be completed on scehedule.
Authorities are still investigating the recent fatal explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor at the Pre…
The death toll from a fatal explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency has jumped to 18, police said Wednesday
President Joko "Widodo" Widodo has admitted he recently met with 212 Alumni Brotherhood (PA 212) leaders.
At least ten people were killed and 40 others were injured after an explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency on We…
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has instructed all regional police leaders to anticipate the upcoming May Day protest…