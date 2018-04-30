En
Bulog Needs Brave Leader Like Buwas: Jokowi

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    30 April 2018 14:55 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Bulog President Director Budi Waseso (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Wudodo has urged State Logistics Agency (Bulog) President Director Budi "Buwas" Waseso" to improve Indonesia's food resilience.

"We really need a brave, honest and experienced figure to manage Bulog," said the PDI Perjuangan politician in Central Jakarta on Monday morning.

Buwas was officially appointed as Bulog leader earlier this week. He was immediately tasked to control food supplies during Ramadan and Lebaran holidays.

The retired police general served as National Narcotics Agency (BNN) head from September 2015 to March 2018. He entered retirement age in March 2018.


"we fully understand that food resilience is very important issue," Jokowi added.


(WAH)

