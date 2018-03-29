Presuctors Demand 16 Years Prison for Novanto

Jakarta: Prosecutors have demanded a 16-year-prison term for former House of Representatives speaker Setya Novanto over his alleged role in the electronic identity card (e-KTP) corruption scandal.



"We demand a 16-year-prison term for the defendant," said prosecutor Jaksa Abdul Basir during a trial at the Central Jakarta Corruption Court on Thursday afternoon.

During the trial, they also asked Novanto to repay around $7 million to the state. Moreover, they also rejected Novanto's proposal to become a justice collaborator for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigation team.According to them, Novanto was found guilty for receiving a bribe related to the e-KTP project. In addition, the former Golkar Faction chairman was acccused of abusing his power during the deliberation of the e-KTP project."He was very surprised but he can stay calm," Novanto's lawyer Firman Wijaya told reporters after the trial."That is his position. He respects the legal process," he added.(WAH)