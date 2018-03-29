En
Presuctors Demand 16 Years Prison for Novanto

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    29 Maret 2018 20:11 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
Former House of Representatives Setya Novanto (Photo:Antara/Yudhi Mahatma)

Jakarta: Prosecutors have demanded a 16-year-prison term for former House of Representatives speaker Setya Novanto over his alleged role in the electronic identity card (e-KTP) corruption scandal.

"We demand a 16-year-prison term for the defendant," said prosecutor Jaksa Abdul Basir during a trial at the Central Jakarta Corruption Court on Thursday afternoon.

During the trial, they also asked Novanto to repay around $7 million to the state. Moreover, they also rejected Novanto's proposal to become a justice collaborator for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigation team.

According to them, Novanto was found guilty for receiving a bribe related to the e-KTP project. In addition, the former Golkar Faction chairman was acccused of abusing his power during the deliberation of the e-KTP project.

"He was very surprised but he can stay calm," Novanto's lawyer Firman Wijaya told reporters after the trial.

"That is his position. He respects the legal process," he added.




(WAH)

