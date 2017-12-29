Diptheria Outbreak Has Killed 44 in 2017: Health Ministry

Jakarta: The Health Ministry said Friday that as many as 44 people have died of diphteria throughout the year.



"The fatality rate is only 4.8 percent. Meaning, our system is quite good," the ministry's surveillance and quarantine director ELizabeth Jane Soepardi told Medcom this afternoon.

The ministry has announced diphteria extraordinary events in dozens of regencies and cities. It has conducted ooutbreak response immunization programs in some affected regions."If we declare an extraordinary event in a district, we will hold an outbreak response immunization in that district" the official explained.Diphtheria is an infection caused by the bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheriae. The disease is usually spread between people by direct contact or through the air.(WAH)