Airlangga Committed to Boost Golkar's Electability

Jakarta: The newly-elected Golkar chairman Airlangga Hartarto is commited to prepare a number of strategies in order to win the next elections.



"It is our time to solidify our position," said the industry minister in South Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon.

Golkar is eyeing more than 16 percent votes in the 2019 legislative elections. It is also targeting at least 110 seats in the House of Representatives."I believe that we can achieve it," he added.Airlangga was elected as Golkar chairman during an extraordinary national congress this morning. He was earlier appointed as Golkar chairman during a plenary meeting last week.Airlangga's term will expire by 2019. However, his term can be extended until 2022.(WAH)