En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Airlangga Committed to Boost Golkar's Electability

Arga sumantri    •    20 Desember 2017 15:21 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Airlangga Committed to Boost Golkar's Electability
Illustration (Photo: Antara/M Agung Rajasa)

Jakarta: The newly-elected Golkar chairman Airlangga Hartarto is commited to prepare a number of strategies in order to win the next elections.

"It is our time to solidify our position," said the industry minister in South Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon.

Baca juga
Golkar is eyeing more than 16 percent votes in the 2019 legislative elections. It is also targeting at least 110 seats in the House of Representatives.

"I believe that we can achieve it," he added.

Airlangga was elected as Golkar chairman during an extraordinary national congress this morning. He was earlier appointed as Golkar chairman during a plenary meeting last week.

Airlangga's term will expire by 2019. However, his term can be extended until 2022.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0375 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv