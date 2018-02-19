Mount Sinabung Erupts, Covering 8 Districts in Ash

Jakarta: As many as eight districts were covered by volcanic ash after the large eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano in North Sumatra province on Monday morning.



"This eruption is the most powerful in 2018. Many activities are stopped due to the eruption," Mount sinabung Observatory Post head Armen said.

"Tiganderket region were covered by thick ash. Nearby people were hit by small rocks," he added.The eruption happened at 08:54 AM Western Indonesia Time. It spewed a plume of ash up to 5 kilometers (km).Mount Sinabung has been continuously active since 2013. Thousands of people have been evacuated from region around the volcano.(WAH)