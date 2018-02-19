Mount Sinabung Erupts, Covering 8 Districts in Ash

Jakarta: As many as eight districts were covered by volcanic ash after the large eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano in North Sumatra province on Monday morning.
"This eruption is the most powerful in 2018. Many activities are stopped due to the eruption," Mount sinabung Observatory Post head Armen said.
A grant aid from the Japanese government program for improving equipment for disaster risk management will be used for this system…
The Indonesian Foreign Ministry will move the 10th Bali Democracy Forum (BDF X) from the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC) t…
Authorities closed Lombok International Airport in West Nusa Tenggara province at 10:37 Central Indonesia Time on Thursday, Nove…
One of the worst flooded area in Pacitan district was Sidoarjo. Flooded submerge thousands of houses in Porong, Sidoarjo district,…
Authorities reopened I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali province at 15:00 Central Indonesia Time (WITA) on Wednesday…
Increased activity of Mount Agung during this past two months the not affect to condition of Bali as whole and island still consid…
Authorities will extend airspace closure over I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali for another 24 hours amid the ongoi…
Authorities have evacuated as many as 40 thousand people from the danger zone around Mount Agung volcano on the northeastern Bali.
Indonesian authorities have upgraded the alert status for Bali's Mount Agung volcano to its highest level.
The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) will fly a high-tech drone to monitor Bali island's Mount Ag…
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
Indonesia's General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Hidayat has reiterated the country's current president Joko …
The Plan implements the Joint Declaration on Maritime Cooperation signed in February 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has reiterated the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is an independent agency.
South Kalimantan clerics have recommended President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to pick a running mate who has strong Islamic b…
Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has invited his Indonesian counterpart Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to visit the…
Gerindra Party will support its chairman Prabowo subianto to run in the 2019 presidential race.
Authorities are studying various measures to address severe traffic jams at the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road.
Southeast Sulawesi Fish Quarantine Agency and Quality Control (BKIPM) has planned to set up a forum to increase the province's…
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) expressed its appreciation for the achievements of the Indonesian Government in agricultur…
Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has managed to repatriate an Indonesian seaman, with initials IU, who allegedly became a vi…