Jokowi Attends TNI Anniversary, Praises Improving Professionalism

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the 72nd anniversary of the National Armed Forces (TNI) at Indah Kiat Port in Cilegon, Banten on Thursday, October 5, 2017.



"I highly appreciate TNI's improving professionalism," Jokowi said.

Jokowi praised TNI's role in mantaining Pancasila, territorial integrity and national pride. The former Jakarta governor underlined TNI's commitment in supporting state politics."Military must support state politics. TNI mustsupport state politics," he added.Jokowi urged the military to improve interagency relations with other government institutions. The former Solo mayor reminded the military to maintan strong relatonship with the public."We must be vigilant. TNI and other government institutions must be united," he stated.(WAH)