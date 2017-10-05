En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Attends TNI Anniversary, Praises Improving Professionalism

Whisnu Mardiansyah    •    05 Oktober 2017 11:49 WIB
president joko widodo
En National (En)
Jokowi Attends TNI Anniversary, Praises Improving Professionalism
Indonesian Army tanks (Photo:MTVN/Whisnu Mardiansyah)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the 72nd anniversary of the National Armed Forces (TNI) at Indah Kiat Port in Cilegon, Banten on Thursday, October 5, 2017.

"I highly appreciate TNI's improving professionalism," Jokowi said.

Baca juga
Jokowi praised TNI's role in mantaining Pancasila, territorial integrity and national pride. The former Jakarta governor underlined TNI's commitment in supporting state politics.

"Military must support state politics. TNI mustsupport state politics," he added.

Jokowi urged the military to improve interagency relations with other government institutions. The former Solo mayor reminded the military to maintan strong relatonship with the public.

"We must be vigilant. TNI and other government institutions must be united," he stated.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0424 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv