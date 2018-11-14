13 Regions in West Java Prone to Floods

Bandung: West Java Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency head Dicky Saromi has revealed that as many as 13 regions in the province are prone to floods during the rainy season.



The regions are Cianjur regency, Bandung regency, Kuningan regency, Cirebon regency, Majalengka regency, Sumedang regency, Indramayu regency, Subang regency, Purwakarta regency, Karawang regency, Bekasi regency, Bandung city and Cimahi city.

"Flooding could be caused by bad spatial planning. This issue should be adressed by all stakeholders," the official told reporters on Tuesday."Northern and central regions are prone to floods during the rainy season. Bandung regency had been hit by floods since the start of the rainy season," he added.According to authorities, the beginning of rainy season will occur in November-December 2018. In the meantime, the peak of rainy season will occur in January-February 2019.(WAH)