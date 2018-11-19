KPK Calls for Revision of Political Parties Law

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has encouraged the government and the House of Representatives to revise the Law on Political Parties.



"The law should be improved. Integrity should be accomodated," said KPK inter-commission and inter-Institution cooperation development director Sujanarko at the NasDem Party headquarters, Menteng, Central Jakarta on Monday, November 19, 2018.

"Regional leaders should be nominated due to their skills. They should be educated by their supporting parties," he said.Last weekend, KPK arrested Pakpak Bharat regent Remigo Yolando Berutu in a sting operation in the city of Medan. Not Long afterward, KPK named the local leader as a suspect in an bribery case.According to reports, Remigo received around Rp550 million from contractors. In retun, the local politician manipulated projects in the Pakpak Bharat Regency Administration."It is our 27th sting operation in 2018. It is very concerning," Agus said.(WAH)