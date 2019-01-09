Former West Java Governor Answers KPK Summons

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Wednesday probed former West Java Governor Ahmad "Aher" Heryawan as a witness in an alleged bribery case related to the permit for the high profile Meikarta property project.



"I will explain about Meikarta. I will tell everything I know," Aher told reporters before the questioning.

In mid-December, the PKS politician refused to answer the first KPK summons. Today, the 52-year-old man ignored KPK summons for the second time."There was miscommunication. The letters were delivered to my former house," Aher added.KPK arrested Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin and four other local officals in October. The agency also arrested Lippo Group operational director Billy Sindoro and his three subordinates during the sting operation.According to reports, Billy promised to give Rp13 billion to the Bekasi regency leader. In retun, the Bekasi regency administration was asked to support the high-profile property project.The anti-corruption watchdog earlier questioned a number of Lippo group executives including Lippo Group CEO James Riady, PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk president director Ketut Budi Wijaya and former PT Lippo Cikarang Tbk Toto Bartholomeus. It also probed a number of local officials including former West Java deputy governor Deddy Mizwar, West Java regional secretary Iwa Karniwa and Bekasi deputy Regent Eka Supria Atmaja.(WAH)