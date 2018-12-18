Jokowi Reiterates Importance of National Unity

Jombang: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo reiterated the importance of national unity when visiting Darul Ulum Islamic boarding school in the East Java regency of Jombang on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.



"I have visited all 34 provinces. I have visited almost all 400 regencies," Jokowi said.

"During Elections, we may face divisions. In reality, the winner will only rule for five years," Jokowi said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named influential cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Not long afterward, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.After visiting Darul Ulum, President Jokowi will visit Tebu Ireng Islamic boarding school. He will unveil the KH Hasyim Asy’ari Indonesia-Islam Museum.After that, the former Jakarta governor will visit Mamba’ul Ma’arif Denanyar Islamic boarding school. He will launch a Waqf micro-bank program there.In the evening, the media-savvy politician will visit Bahrul Ulum Tambakberas Islamic boarding school. He will hold dialogue with school officials and students.(WAH)