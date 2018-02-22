En
Landslide Kills at Least 5 People in Brebes

Surya Perkasa    •    22 Februari 2018 16:41 WIB
Landslides are common in Indonesia during wet season. (Photo:Medcom.id/Kuntoro Tayubi)

Jakarta: A landslise hit Pasir Panjang village in Brebes regency on Thursday morning, killing at least five people.

"15 people are still missing. 14 people have been rescued," said the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson in a written statement this afternoon.

The landslide occurred at a hilly area owned by PT Perhutani. It destroyed paddy fields located below the hills.

"A state of emergency will be implemented for 14 days. It will be applied until March 7," the BNPB spokesman added.

Rescuers, including BNPB, the police, the military and local volunteers are still trying to find more survivors. They are carefully digging the unstable soil.


(WAH)

