En
Burger

Most Popular

Ma'ruf Amin Holds Meeting with Clerics

Ma'ruf Amin Holds Meeting with Clerics

Kadin, Hipmi Leaders to Join Jokowi's Success Team

Kadin, Hipmi Leaders to Join Jokowi's Success Team

Govt to Increase Coordination to Secure 2019 Elections

Govt to Increase Coordination to Secure 2019 Elections

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Govt to Increase Coordination to Secure 2019 Elections

Lukman Diah Sari    •    24 September 2018 14:53 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Govt to Increase Coordination to Secure 2019 Elections
Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. (Photo:Medcom.id/Lukman)

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto on Monday gathered law enforcement agencies to discuss about the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elections.

"We will increase coordination between all stakeholders. We will monitor the situation until the voting day," the former Hanura Party chairman said.

Baca juga
"Every region has different security risks. Every risk needs effective solutions," the retired general added.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.

On Friday, incumbent pair Joko "Jokowi" Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin received ballot number 01. In the meantime, opposition pair Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno got ballot number 02.

The coordination meeting was attended by a wide range of institutions including the Home Affairs Ministry, the National Police, the National Armed Forces, the General Elections Commission, the Elections Supervision Board, the Election Organizers Ethics Council.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0394 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv