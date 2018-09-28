En
Tsunami Warnings Revoked after Strong Quake in Central Sulawesi

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    28 September 2018 18:16 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
Tsunami Warnings Revoked after Strong Quake in Central Sulawesi
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: Authorities have revoked tsunami alerts after a magnitude 7.7 eartquake struck Central Sulawesi province.

"It has been revoked now. It has been confirmed by BMKG," Disaster Mitigation National Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earthquake occured at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). With a depth of around 10 km below the surface, the epicenter was located 27 km northeast of Donggala. 

"Residents should stay away from buildings. They should find saver places," he added.
 
There are no reports of any damage or casualties yet. Earthquakes are very common in the Indonesian archipelago.


(WAH)

