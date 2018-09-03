En
Jokowi to Inaugurate New Governors This Month

Andi Aan Pranata    •    03 September 2018 19:35 WIB
Jokowi to Inaugurate New Governors This Month
Home Affairs Ministry regional autonomy director general Sumarsono (Photo:Medcom.id/Andi Aan Pranata)

Jakarta: The Home Affairs Ministry has confirmed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will inaugurate new governors and vice governors this month.

According to the ministry's regional autonomy director general Sumarsono, eight governor and vice governor pairs will be inaugurated on September 5. In the meantime, the other four pairs will be inaugurated on September 27.

"The first batch includes North Sumatera, North Sulawesi, South Sulawesi,  Central Java, Bali, West Kalimantan, East Nusa Tenggara and Papua," the ministry's regional autonomy director general Sumarsono said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

"The second batch includes West Java, West Nusa Tenggara, South Sumatera and East Kalimantan," he added.

Indonesia held another simultaneous regional elections in June 2018. Voters elects new regional leaders in 17 provinces, 39 cities and 115 regencies.



(WAH)

