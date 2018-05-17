En
Govt Urged to Combat Online Hate Speech

K. Yudha Wirakusuma    •    17 Mei 2018 14:17 WIB
terrorism (en)
En National (En)
Govt Urged to Combat Online Hate Speech
House Speaker Bambang Soesatyo (Photo:MI/Jhoni Kristian)

Jakarta: House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has urged related government agencies to eradicate online hate speech.

"Authorities should investigate social media admins that spread hateful messages," said the Golkar Party lawmaker in a written statement on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

On Sunday, a family carried out coordinated suicide bombing attacks at three separate churches in Surabaya. The attacks killed at least 18 people and injured more than 40 others.

A day later, another family carried out similar suicide bombing attacks at a police station in Surabya. The attacks killed four perpretators and injured ten civilians and police officers.

On Wednesday, a number of men carried out a sword attack at a police station in Pekanbaru. The incident killed one police officer and injured few others.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the sword attack.

"The public must take proactive measures to protect their neighborhoods," he added.


(WAH)

