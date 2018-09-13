Mahfud MD, KPK Leaders Discuss Upcoming Anti-Corruption Summit

Jakarta: Pancasila Ideology Education Agency (BPIP) member Mahfud MD on monday visited the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) head office to discuss about the 3rd Anti-Corruption Summit.



The former Constitutional Court chief justice visited the KPK Building in South Jakarta in the morning. He held a meeting with KPK leaders during the visit.

"Mahfud and KPK leaders had a dicsussion about the upcoming Anti-Corruption Summit," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.The event will take place in Makassar, South Sulawesi on October 22-24. It will focus on anti-corruption movements in universities and civil society organizations."The forum will address anti-corruption movements in universities and civil society organizations," the KPK official added.(WAH)