Prabowo Consult NU Leader over Potential Running Mate Candidates

Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto met with Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Said Aqil Siradj on Monday. The main opposition leader talked about his running mate candidates during the meeting.



"I will always consult NU leaders when making important decisions," he told reporters.

According to Prabowo, he always has a good relationship with the influential Islamic organization. He also has deep admiration for former president Abdurrahman "Gus Dur" Wahid."Is choosing my running mate important? Do you agree with me?" he said."It is not only based on my analysis. It is also based on my intuition," he added.Prabowo has invited a number of parties to join his coalition. He is still waiting for the right time to announce his running mate.According to the law, a candidate must secure 20 percent of all seats in the House of Representatives or 25 percent of the national vote to be able to participate in the presidential election.(WAH)