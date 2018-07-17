BNN Monitors Drug Convicts to Track Money Laundering

Jakarta: The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) is trying to track money laundering activities carried out by drug-smuggling syndicates.
"We are monitoring drug convicts inside the prisons," said BNN director for money laundering crimes Brigadier General Bahagia Dachi at the BNNN head office, Cawang, East Jakarta on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
