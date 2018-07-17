BNN Monitors Drug Convicts to Track Money Laundering

Jakarta: The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) is trying to track money laundering activities carried out by drug-smuggling syndicates.



"We are monitoring drug convicts inside the prisons," said BNN director for money laundering crimes Brigadier General Bahagia Dachi at the BNNN head office, Cawang, East Jakarta on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

BNN has cooperated with the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre to investigate suspicios bank accounts. The agency has mapped a number of companies that have links with drug convicts.The agency recently arrested a man with the initials NI who allegedly laundered money for a drug convict named Irawan. It reveealed that NI used bank accounts of two companies named PT Surya Subur Jaya dan PT Nusa Primula Maju Jaya."We arrested a suspect with the initials NI today," the BNN official said.(WAH)