Jokowi Holds Cabinet Meeting over Upcoming Asian Games

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" on Monday led a limited cabinet meeting to discuss the upcoming Asian Games.



The PDI Perjuangan politician has instructed law enforcement agencies to strenghten security measures. The country was hit by series of terror attacks in the past few weeks.

"Indonesia is a safe place to visit," said Jokowi at the Presidential Office this morning.The media-savvy politicin has also ordered related agencies to prepare all supporting infrastructures. The opening ceremony will be staged at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta city center."We should have technical guidelines from the beginning till the end," Jokowi added.The multi-sport event will take place in Jakarta and Palembang in August-September.It will consist of 462 events in 40 sports.(WAH)