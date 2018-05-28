Jokowi Holds Cabinet Meeting over Upcoming Asian Games

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" on Monday led a limited cabinet meeting to discuss the upcoming Asian Games.
The PDI Perjuangan politician has instructed law enforcement agencies to strenghten security measures. The country was hit by series of terror attacks in the past few weeks.
The central government is committed to rejuvenate 25,423 hectares of palm oil plantations in Riau province in 2018.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to the Bogor Palace in West Java on Monday…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged law enforcement agencies to eradicate drug-related crimes.
Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Brunei's Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah at the Bogor Palace in Bogor…
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
The House of Representatives finally passed the Anti-Terrorism bill during a plenary session on Friday, May 25, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident Kertajati International Airport will be fully operational ahead of Eid al Fi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodoo has officially inaugurated Admiral Siwi sukma adji as the new Navy chief of staff.
Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) has strengthened security measures ahead of Eid al Fitr holidays.
Police have carried out proactive measures to prevent traffic jams during Eid al Fitr Holidays.
The Communication and Information Ministry has detected public employees who spread pro-terrorism messages in their social media a…
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo strongly believes the legislative body will pass the new Terrorism Law nex…
Prosecutors on Friday demanded a death sentence for radical cleric Aman Abdurrahman over his alleged role in various terror attack…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has called for torelance, mutual respect and fraternity during the month of Ramadan. …