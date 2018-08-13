En
Sri Mulyani Inspects SHIA ahead of Asian Games

Kalla Ready to Join Jokowi's Success Team

Jokowi Inaugurates New Constitutional Court Justice

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    13 Agustus 2018 13:40 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Enny Nurbaningsih (Photo:Medcom/Fikar)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today inaugurated Enny Nurbaningsih as the new Contitutional Court justice to replace Maria Farida who recently entered retirement.

Enny officially took the oath of office at the Presidential Palace complex. She previously served as the head of the National Law Development Agency (BPHN). 

The former Jakarta governor earlier created a selection team to find Maria's successor. He then received a shorlist of three candidates from the independepent team.

The other two candidates were Islamic University of Indonesia (UII) constitutional law professor Ni'matul Huda and Padjajaran University (Unpad) senior lecturer Susi Dwi Harjanti.


(WAH)

