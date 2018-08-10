Jokowi, Ma'ruf to Attend Health Examination on Sunday

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin are scheduled to take a health examination at the Gatot Soebroto Central Army Hospital on Sunday.



"That's correct," said Jokowi at the Presidential Palace, Gambir, Central Jakarta on Friday, August 10, 2018.

The pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president earlier today. They submitted the required document to General Elections Commission (KPU) officials.KPU will close the registration fo presidential candidates at midnight. The independent agency will announce the official candidates in the next few weeks.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)