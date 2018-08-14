Govt to Tackle Hotspots near Asian Games Venues

Jakarta: The Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs has prepared measures to eradicate hotspots ahead of the upcoming Asian Games.



"We recently detected hotspots near Asian Games venues in Jakabaring, South Sumatra," said Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto at his office on Tuesday.

"The Asian Games will be taking place during the peak of dry season in the country," the retired general added.The 2018 Asian Games will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. The multisport event will include 462 events in 40 sports.According to the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC), Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most of the events. In the meantime, Palembang will host football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports."All stakeholders are confident that the upcoming Asian Games will be safe from haze," he added.(WAH)