KM Sinar Bangun Carried Hundreds of Passengers: Police

Jakarta: Authorities revealed that KM Sinar Bangun carried hundreds of passengers and dozens of motorbikes when the wooden vessel sank in Lake Toba early this week.



"Around 178 people are still missing. As many as 19 people have been found" said National Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Yusri Yunus in Jakarta on Wednesday.

"18 were found alive. One was found dead," he added.The ferry capsized en route from Simanindo Port, Samosir to Tigaras Port, Simalungun on Monday afternoon. According to survivors, the boat faced big waves and strong wind before the accident.The exact number of passengers is still unknown. According to officials, the maximum capacity of the boat is only 60 people."We will investigate the case. We will see the result," he added.(WAH)