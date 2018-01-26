En
BNN Destroys 40.19 Kg of Meth

Sunnaholomi Halakrispen    •    26 Januari 2018 15:56 WIB
BNN Destroys 40.19 Kg of Meth
BNN's Law Enforcement Deputy Arman Depari (Photo:MI/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta: The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) destroyed 40.19 kilograms of methamphetamine at BNN Building Square in Cawang, East Jakarta on Friday, January 26, 2018.

Authorities raided an international drug syndicate in East Aceh earlier this week. They caught four people in two separate villages during the operation.

BNN officials seized several pieces of evidence from the locations. They confiscated as many as 40.23 kilograms of methamphetamine from the suspects.

"We sent 40 grams of methamphetamine to the laboratorium. We burned 40.19 kilograms of methamphetamine here," BNN's Law Enforcement Deputy Arman Depari said.

BNN officials are still investigating the case. They are still hunting the syndicate leader.


(WAH)

