BNN Destroys 40.19 Kg of Meth

Jakarta: The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) destroyed 40.19 kilograms of methamphetamine at BNN Building Square in Cawang, East Jakarta on Friday, January 26, 2018.
Authorities raided an international drug syndicate in East Aceh earlier this week. They caught four people in two separate villages during the operation.
PDIP has urged other political parties to support the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) No.2 of 2017 on Mass Organizat…
Thousands of people protested against communism threat and the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) No.2 of 2017 on Mass …
Law enforcement agencies will deploy as many as 20,000 personnel to secure a rally against the Government Regulation in Lieu of La…
The Indonesian government is optimistic that the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN) will be fully established by the end …
The National Police chief General Tito Karnavian inaugurated a number of police officials at the National Police headquarters in K…
A number of new regional police chiefs were inaugurated at the National Police headquarters in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Tu…
Law enforcement agencies should tackle fake news syndicates that spread provocative contents, presidential spokesperson Johan Budi…
The National Police has named PT Indo Beras Unggul (IBU) president director TW as a suspect in the bogus premium-quality rice case…
The Jakarta Metro Police chief Inspector General Idham Azis met with the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin i…
The Indonesian National Police chief General Tito Karnavian received the Australian Federal Police delegation in Manado on Friday.
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
Indonesia's General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Hidayat has reiterated the country's current president Joko …
The Plan implements the Joint Declaration on Maritime Cooperation signed in February 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has reiterated the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is an independent agency.
South Kalimantan clerics have recommended President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to pick a running mate who has strong Islamic b…
Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has invited his Indonesian counterpart Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to visit the…
Gerindra Party will support its chairman Prabowo subianto to run in the 2019 presidential race.
Authorities are studying various measures to address severe traffic jams at the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road.
Southeast Sulawesi Fish Quarantine Agency and Quality Control (BKIPM) has planned to set up a forum to increase the province's…
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) expressed its appreciation for the achievements of the Indonesian Government in agricultur…
Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has managed to repatriate an Indonesian seaman, with initials IU, who allegedly became a vi…