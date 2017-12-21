En
Authorities, Mass Organizations to Secure Christmas and New Year Holidays

Arga sumantri    •    21 Desember 2017 12:35 WIB
law enforcement (en)
En National (En)
Authorities, Mass Organizations to Secure Christmas and New Year Holidays
Authorities to hold the 2017 Candle Operation to secure the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays (Photo: Antara/Aprilio Akbar)

Jakarta: Indonesian authorities will deploy as many as 240 thousand personnel to secure Christmas and End of Year holidays.

The National Police will deploy at least 90 thousand officers. Meanwhile, the Indonesian Military will deploy at least 80 thousand forces.

Other organizations will provide the remaining personnel. Moreover, mass organizations will support the security operation.

"We may face additional threats such as extreme weather conditions, natural disasters and other risks," said the National Police chief General Tito Karnavian in Central Jakarta on Thursday morning.

According to the former National Counterterrorism Agency head, they will monitor radical groups to prevent terror threats. In addition, they will guard worship places to protect Christmas celebrations.

"Regarding food prices, all of us will take actions, we will watch the price fluctuations," he added.
(WAH)

