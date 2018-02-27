Lagarde Lauds Indonesia's Health Care System

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stated that the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde, has lauded Indonesia's national health system during a visit to the Pertamina Central Hospital on Monday.
"Madame Lagarde was amazed. She also stated that Indonesia may be the only country in the world, with such large population, where the government covers the health insurance of the citizens. There are other countries that implemented similar systems, but they are significantly smaller in terms of population," Jokowi stated at the Delta Silicon industry area, Cikarang, West Java on Tuesday.
