OIC Meeting Expected to Unify Voices on Defending Palestine

Jakarta: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) emergency meeting to be held in Istanbul, Turkey on Dec 13 is expected to unify voices on defending Palestine, following the US President Donald Trump`s decision on Jerusalem.

"The members of OIC should take advantage of this meeting not only to unite their rejection of the US policy, but more importantly to push for quickly realizing Palestinian independence," Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno L.P. Marsudi stated in a press release received by ANTARA on Monday.

Marsudi has just discussed the diplomatic move needed for the struggle for Palestine`s independence with her Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman.

Among the measures will be taken by Indonesia is the presence of President Joko Widodo to the emergency meeting which will shows the government`s commitment to support Palestine`s independence.

Considering the high expectation of the result of the upcoming meeting, Marsudi emphasized that it must be able to produce a strong, optimal and implementable message of the OIC member countries` refusal to the US policy to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In addition, it is also important for the OIC to agree on concrete measures to support Palestine`s independence.

"There will be no just and genuine peace in the Middle East before the independence of Palestine," Marsudi noted.

The support for Palestine should also be demonstrated not only politically but also concretely by increasing humanitarian, economic and capacity building assistance, the foreign minister added.

(FJR)