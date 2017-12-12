OIC Meeting Expected to Unify Voices on Defending Palestine

Clashes, Palestinian rocket fire and Israeli air strikes killed at least two people and wounded dozens of others on Friday.
FM Retno asked for an explanation regarding the statement of Ambassador Donovan which was published on the US Embassy.
Sporadic clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces.
Palestinian leaders disqualified the United States as a peace broker.
Trump claimed US recognition of Jerusalem marked the start of a "new approach" to solving the thorny Israeli-Palest…
The House of Representatives passed the legislation by a unanimous voice vote.
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud assured U.S. President Donald Trump that an embassy relocation to Jerusalem is a dang…
President Donald Trump said that he still intends to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Friday welcomed a reconciliation agreement between Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas.
Rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah have reached agreement on aspects of their reconciliation bid during talks mediated by …
Perairan berwarna turquoise, pasir putih, dan kehidupan laut yang beragam akan menyambut Anda. Dipas…
Anak-anak berpotensi mengalami kekerasan di dunia maya.
Outgoing Military Chief General Gatot Nurmantyo stated that his successor is expected to be able to cope with more complex challen…
The appointment of Air Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto as the chief of Indonesian Defense Forces' (TNI's) is assessed as being able…
Golkar Party executives met with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Thursday, November 30,…
The Indonesian Foreign Ministry will move the 10th Bali Democracy Forum (BDF X) from the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC) t…
Authorities closed Lombok International Airport in West Nusa Tenggara province at 10:37 Central Indonesia Time on Thursday, Nove…
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian will prepare security measures to protect Christmas and end-of-year celebrations.&nbs…
Authorities reopened I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali province at 15:00 Central Indonesia Time (WITA) on Wednesday…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen at Bogor Palace in …
Authorities will extend airspace closure over I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali for another 24 hours amid the ongoi…