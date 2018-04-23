En
Online Motorcycle Taxi Drives Holds Rally at Parliament Complex

Kautsar Widya Prabowo    •    23 April 2018 13:47 WIB
transportation (en)
En National (En)
Online Motorcycle Taxi Drives Holds Rally at Parliament Complex
Go-Jek and Grab are the largest ride hailing app companies in Indonesia. (Photo:AFP)

Jakarta: Thousands of online motorcycle taxi drivers carried out a massive rally in front of the Parliament Complex in Central Jakarta on Monday.

The protesters asked for new tariff schemes to increase their incomes. They also demanded better regulations to protect their jobs.

"Operators should give subsidies. So, consumers can still get low prices," the Indonesian Online Services and Transportation Services Drivers Association chairman Igun Wicaksono said.

"if we can get a legal basis, we can ensure our legal status" he added.

The drivers have held series of demonstrations in the past few months. They earlier staged a demonstration in front of the Presidential Palace.

The Jakarta Metro Police have deployed thousands of personnel to secure the rally. The law enforcement agency also have closed several roads to reduce traffic congestion.


(WAH)

