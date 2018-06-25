Marshal Hadi Reiterates TNI Neutrality During Election

Jakarta: Chief of the National Defense Forces (TNI) Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto has reiterated TNI's neutrality in the simultaneous regional head elections scheduled on June 27.



"We again remind the ranks and files of the TNI up to the lowest units regarding its neutrality based on the TNI chief's instruction number Ins/1/XII/2016, dated December 30, 2016, concerning guidelines to TNI's neutrality during the general elections and 2018 regional head elections," he informed Antara on Monday.



He urged the ranks and files of the TNI to adhere to the guidelines on its neutrality as a manifestation of Sapta Marga (Seven Promises) and Sumpah Prajurit (Soldier's Oath). Hence, the TNI will not tolerate any soldier violating neutrality.



"If the public finds a soldier, who is not neutral, they could report him to the TNI's information center," he stated.



One of TNI's duties is to ensure smooth, safe, and successful regional head elections, he remarked.



"That is what I always remind the ranks and files that they are now civilians and no longer have official relations (with the TNI)," he stated in connection with the likelihood of support for retired servicemen contesting the regional head elections in 2018 and presidential election in

2019.



The TNI chief reiterated his call for its ranks and files to stick to their commitment to remain neutral during the elections and to refrain from being involved in practical politics.



"Uphold the people's trust in the TNI and Polri (National Police). Do not allow irresponsible people to mar, tarnish, and destroy it," he emphasized.



Indonesia braces for its third round of simultaneous regional elections scheduled on June 27 across 171 regions. (Antara)





(FJR)