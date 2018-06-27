Ridwan Kamil Claims Victory in West Java Election

Jakarta: Bandung Mayor Ridwan Kamil has claimed victory in the tightly-contested West Java gubernatorial election.
Most quick count surveys showed Ridwan Kamil-Uu Ruzhanul Ulum bagged around 32-33 percent. In the second place, Sudrajat-Ahmad Syaikhu grabbed around 28-29 percent.
The Supreme Court has rejected former Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama's judicial review of his blasph…
PDI Perjuangan will meet with other political parties to discuss recent politicial issues.
probosutedjo, the younger half-brother of former president Soeharto, died at Cipto Mangunkusumo hospital this morning.
The Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) and Facebook will counter online hoaxes ahead of the 2018 simultaneous regional electio…
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged people to cast their votes in the 2018 simultaneous regional elections on Wedne…
Hundreds of new university graduates have added to Indonesia's unemployment problem every year.
The National Police has mapped five conflict-prone provinces ahead of the upcoming regional elections.
Chief of the National Defense Forces (TNI) Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto has reiterated TNI's neutrality in the simultaneous regional…
President Joko Widodo has received a delegation of Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the Merdeka Palace on Monday.
Radical cleric Aman Abdurrahman was on Friday sentenced to death for masterminding the 2018 Thamrin bombings that killed four civi…
The National Police has prepared its personnel to secure the upcoming simultaneous regional elections.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a runway construction project at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) in…
Police is planning to question the captain of KM Sinar Bangun ferry that sank in Lake Toba early this week.