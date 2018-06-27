En
Ridwan Kamil Claims Victory in West Java Election

Renatha Swasty    •    27 Juni 2018 17:41 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Ridwan Kamil Claims Victory in West Java Election
Ridwan Kamil (Photo:MI/Bayu Anggoro)

Jakarta: Bandung Mayor Ridwan Kamil has claimed victory in the tightly-contested West Java gubernatorial election.

Most quick count surveys showed Ridwan Kamil-Uu Ruzhanul Ulum bagged around 32-33 percent. In the second place, Sudrajat-Ahmad Syaikhu grabbed around 28-29 percent.

Meanwhile, Deddy Mizwar-Dedi Mulyadi  received around 25-26 percent. In the last place, Tb Hasanuddin-Anton Charliyan only got around 12-13 percent.

"According to 4-5 quick count surveys, we are leading around 4-5 percent," the media-savvy politician said.

"Although it is not the official result, we can still celebrate this initial result," he added.

Indonesia held another simultaneous regional elections on Wednesday. Voters picked regional leaders in 17 provinces, 115 regencies and 39 cities

Ridwan and Uu were endorsed by NasDem Party, the United Development Party (PPP), the National Awakening Party (PKB) and Hanura Party.


(WAH)

